Find out if you're eligible for compensation in $39.1M generic drug price-fixing settlement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On golf courses and across cocktail tables, pharmaceutical executives allegedly conspired to drive up generic drug prices for nearly a decade — making you overpay for certain prescriptions. Now, you might be entitled to a slice of a $39.1 million settlement.

Here's how you can find out if you're eligible

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, alongside a coalition of 50 states and territories, allege that Apotex and other major generic drug manufacturers engaged in a years-long conspiracy to artificially inflate prices and limit competition across dozens of common prescription medications.

As part of that multi-state antitrust investigation, Apotex has now agreed to pay $39.1 million in a settlement — and consumers who bought certain drugs between 2009 and 2019 may be eligible for compensation.

AG Ford is urging Nevadans to check their eligibility.

“My office will always stand up against companies who illegally manipulate the market and harm Nevada consumers,” said AG Ford. “Consumer protection is one of my office’s top priorities, and I strongly urge Nevadans to check their eligibility for compensation in this matter.”

If you purchased any of the generic drugs on the list below, between May 2009 and December 2019, you might be eligible. You can check or file a claim by visiting www.AGGenericDrugs.com, call toll-free at 1-866-290-0182 or email them at info@AGGenericDrugs.com.



"Interconnected web of industry executives."

Apotex isn't the only company caught in the crosshairs. Heritage Pharmaceuticals previously agreed to a $10 million settlement as part of the same investigation, which alleges a sweeping industry effort the manipulate prices and limit competition across dozens of common medications.

It doesn't stop there either. Among Apotex and Heritage are 30 other generic drug manufacturers and 25 executives named as defendants in what officials describe as one of the largest scandals in U.S. pharmaceutical history — all accused of widespread participation in the price-fixing scheme. Lawsuits have been filed with other big players such as Teva Pharmacueticals and nearly all major U.S. generic drug companies.

Attorneys general have built their case on what they're describing as a trove of evidence including more than 20 million documents, a phone records database with millions of call logs and the contact information of more than 600 sales and pricing individuals in the generics industry.

The investigation alleges an "interconnected web of industry executives" hatching their conspiracy not in boardrooms, but rather industry dinners, "girls' nights out," lunches, cocktail parties and golf outings. Complaints allege that the defendants tried to create a veil over their alleged unlawful discouragement of competition by using terms like "fair share" and "playing nice in the sandbox."

