Attendance zones changing for several CCSD campuses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Changes are on the way for several Clark County School District schools and the school board approved rezoning changes for multiple campuses.

Public input meetings were held in January.

The district said rezoning recommendations are designed to address overcrowding and future development and would go into effect next year.

Robert and Sandy Ellis Elementary School to Shirley and Bill Wallin Elementary School

Due to growth around the Inspirada and west Henderson master planned communities, some students will move from Robert and Sandy Ellis Elementary School to Shirley and Bill Wallin Elementary School. The district said Ellis Elementary School is at 117.07% capacity while Wallin Elementary School is at 72.3%. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are expected to be reassigned next year and it will affect approximately 184 students.

Coronado High School to Green Valley High School

The board said this will affect students who live south of Wigwam Parkway, west of Stephanie Street, west of Interstate 215 to Green Valley Parkway and east of Green Valley Parkway to Wigwam Parkway. Students in the area will be reassigned from Coronado High School to Green Valley High School. District officials said Green Valley High School is only three miles away from the area and could provide safer routes to school. This will affect approximately 277 students but current ninth through 11th graders will be grandfathered in and allowed to stay at their campus until they graduate.

Indian Springs Elementary School to William and Mary Scherkenbach Elementary School and James H. Bilbray Elementary School

Officials said this will affect new residential developments being built north of Kyle Canyon Road, west of U.S. 95, and south of Moccasin Road. People already living in Indian Springs will not be impacted by any of the following. Those locations are zoned for Indian Springs Elementary School, which is 25 miles north. The board is recommending that instead, students be sent to William and Mary Scherkenbach Elementary School, which is at 74.43% capacity and James H. Bilbray Elementary School which is at 91.69% capacity. The board said Indian Springs Elementary School is already above capacity at 132.38%.

Indian Springs Middle School to Edmundo "Eddie" Escobedo, Sr. Middle School

This affects the same residential developments listed above. The Attendance Zone Advisory Committee recommended that students go to Edmundo "Eddie" Escobedo, Sr. Middle School which currently has a capacity of 59.24%.

Indian Springs High School to Centennial High School

This also affects the same area. District officials said this change will only affect newly-enrolled students in the area and that current sixth through 11th grade students will be grandfathered in and can remain at Indian Springs High School.

Arbor View High School to Centennial High School

Due to growth and development in the area, district officials said enrollment relief is needed at Arbor View High School and some students will be reassigned to Centennial High School. Both schools are already over capacity. The district said Arbor View High School is at 130.09% capacity and Centennial is at 114.32%. The change would affect approximately 202 students.

You can watch the whole meeting below.