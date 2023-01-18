CCSD rezoning proposal could force some students to attend a different school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The CCSD Attendance Zone Advisory Commission is discussing potential rezoning school boundary lines.

This is forcing some students to go to a different school next year.

The rezoning recommendations addresses overcrowding, assisting schools in rural communities and future development.

There is an approved proposal to rezone over 270 students from Coronado High School to Green Valley High School.

Right now, both schools are currently over their capacity, which is about 2,500 students. Green Valley has close to 2,600 students enrolled. Coronado's has nearly 3,300 students.

The proposal passed, but will now head to the School Board for final approval. However some of these proposals come with grandfathering clauses.

"The zoning would include grandfathering currently enrolled 9th, 10th, and 11th grade students within the reassigned area," said member Ms. Anna Binder. "Therefore, only incoming 9th grade students and newly enrolled students in the area would be reassigned each year."

Another proposal passing, some students from Indian Springs High School could shift to Centennial High School with transportation, and students from Arbor View may now call Centennial High School home.

Other elementary schools and middle school across the valley were included in proposals.

Now, the five rezoning recommendations will be sent to the Clark County School Board of trustees for final approval next month.