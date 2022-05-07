Watch
Atlético won't greet Real Madrid with honor guard in derby

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone sits on the bench during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Atletico Madrid at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 07, 2022
MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid says that it won’t provide an honor guard for league champions Real Madrid before Sunday’s derby at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The honor guard is a soccer custom in some countries whereby one team’s players line up to applaud their opponents as they enter the field before kickoff to congratulate them for a recently won title.

Real Madrid clinched the Spanish league title last weekend. Atlético coach Diego Simeone says “I respect Madrid for becoming the champion, but we have much more respect for our fans." Barcelona’s players gave Real Betis an honor guard before their match in Seville on Saturday to congratulate them for their Copa del Rey title.

