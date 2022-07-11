BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — An evacuation was underway Monday morning at a manufacturing plant in Boulder City after a reported explosion, a public information officer for the city confirmed.

According to Lisa LaPlante, emergency personnel were responding to 14555 S. U.S. 95, which is the site of Amorock Polymer Concrete.

Initial reports indicated at least one person had minor injuries as a result of the explosion.

A viewer contacted KTNV to report an explosion and fire at the location. As of 10 a.m., there was no smoke or fire visible at the plant, LaPlante said.

A HAZMAT crew was also reportedly en route to the scene.

Armorock Polymer Concrete is situated in an industrial area approximately 7 miles southeast of Boulder City along U.S. 95, and about 14 miles south of Henderson.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.