Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson nominated to be US Attorney

Lance Iversen/AP
FILE - Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson opens the legislative session in Carson City, Nev., Feb. 6, 2017. Frierson is being nominated to be the U.S. attorney in that state. Frierson has served in the state Assembly since 2010 and also works as an assistant public defender in Clark County, Nevada, the county home to Las Vegas. Frierson was elected to his current Assembly run in 2016 after previously serving from 2011 to 2014. He has been the speaker of the lower chamber since 2016. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen, File)
Posted at 5:34 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 20:34:13-05

CARSON CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration on Friday nominated Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to serve as U.S. Attorney in Nevada.

Frierson is among 37 U.S. attorneys that the Biden administration has nominated since taking office.

The group is likely to be central to efforts to combat violent crime.

Frierson has led Democrats in the Nevada Assembly since 2016.

Outside the Legislature, he has worked as a public defender, local prosecutor and in the state Attorney General's office.

Frierson will replace Christopher Chiou, who has served as acting U.S. Attorney since Trump appointee Nick Trutanich left when Biden took office.

