Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson nominated to be US Attorney

CARSON CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration on Friday nominated Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to serve as U.S. Attorney in Nevada.

Frierson is among 37 U.S. attorneys that the Biden administration has nominated since taking office.

The group is likely to be central to efforts to combat violent crime.

Frierson has led Democrats in the Nevada Assembly since 2016.

Outside the Legislature, he has worked as a public defender, local prosecutor and in the state Attorney General's office.

Frierson will replace Christopher Chiou, who has served as acting U.S. Attorney since Trump appointee Nick Trutanich left when Biden took office.