ASPCA provides supplies, assistance to 300 dogs rescued in Nye County

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is providing assistance to Nye County in the care of nearly 300 rescued dogs.

According to a press release, the Nye County Sheriff requested help with the dogs, which are primarily Caucasian Shepherds, including puppies and pregnant dogs, who were rescued from alleged cruelty in Pahrump, Nev.

The ASPCA says it will be assisting with evidence collection and crime scene processing, legal assistance, forensics exams, daily care, and providing medical and behavioral support for the large-breed dogs. It will also provide much-needed supplies to support the emergency sheltering operation, including additional food and kennels to supplement what has already been donated by the public.

“When the ASPCA received an urgent request to support the Nye County Sheriff and staff with this case, it was clear immediate intervention was necessary to ensure these animals, who appeared to be neglected and suffering from serious medical issues, could be moved to safety so they can receive much-needed care,” said Teresa Ladner, senior director of investigations for the ASPCA. “The ASPCA’s priority is to prevent and respond to animal cruelty nationwide, and we’re grateful to be in a position where we could mobilize quickly to assist these animals. We thank the Nye County Sheriff’s Office for intervening and recognizing the need for assistance so we can work together to bring an end to this horrific situation.”

Animal cruelty charges have been filed based on evidence collected by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. The ASPCA is also providing investigative and legal assistance to further support the investigation and prosecution to ensure the best legal outcome for these animals.

“We are grateful for the support of the ASPCA and are working around the clock to ensure these dogs receive the best care. The support from the ASPCA will augment the tireless hours my staff has already put in and will ensure a positive resolution. I appreciate the outpouring of support from the public and organizations locally and nationwide, and we could not have gotten this far without the donations,” said Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.