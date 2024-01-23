As the Las Vegas valley saw rain, low clouds, and fog, how did it impact travelers at LAS?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Have your travel plans ever been disrupted by unfavorable weather?

The low cloud coverage that forced delays and cancellations at Harry Reid International Airport could be seen as an inconvenience to most, but at the airport, senior reporter Jaewon Jung spoke to a visitor who saw the positive.

The cloud coverage is to blame for frustrations, the Federal Aviation Administration says. It's impacting travel in and out of the valley.

Nationwide, there have been 18,346 delays and 1,754 cancellations as of 12:45 p.m.

"It wasn't frustrating. I was able to have two extra mimosas," said Anson Gordon from Austin, Texas. "It wasn't a big deal. I wasn't connecting anywhere. I was a direct flight."

But others said the flight delays were frustrating.

"We want to go to our hotel. We want to go gambling. We want to see shows. We have work to do," said Neil Trenk from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to the FAA, there were more than 570 delays and over 70 cancellations at Harry Reid in the last 24 hours.

Thea Austin, a singer from the 90's music group Snap!, traveled to Las Vegas from Los Angeles on Monday. She said her Southwest flight was delayed twice.

"It was frustrating," she said. "If it was just on my own time and I had no plans, it would be different, but we have a scheduled rehearsal."

Thea Austin from the 90's group Snap! telling @KTNV her flight from LA to Las Vegas was delayed twice. pic.twitter.com/E9HAnnp1JA — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) January 23, 2024

Airport officials are reminding passengers to check their flight status with their carrier before leaving for the airport. The ground delay is scheduled to last through 11 p.m.

Travelers can check their flight status in real-time via FlightAware. Ground delays are expected to last until 11 p.m. Monday.