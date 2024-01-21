Watch Now
Weather service for Las Vegas issues warning for Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon

Posted at 2:23 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 17:23:36-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're planning a trip soon to Red Rock Canyon or the Spring Mountains, the National Weather Service for Las Vegas provides a warning.

Until 10 a.m. on Jan. 23, a winter storm warning is in effect, experts say.

The Spring Mountains and Sheep Range could see total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, going over a foot above 8,000 feet. Heavy snow is expected above 7,000 feet.

In California, the Eastern Sierra Slopes could see total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

Weather officials say travel can be "very difficult to impossible." Heavy and wet snow adds weight to rooftops and structures.

In the Las Vegas valley, there are expected to be periods of showers through early Tuesday.

For updates on the weather, see updates here.

