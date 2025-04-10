As concerns among veterans rise, VA gives timeline of how their workforce reduction plan will affect them

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shake-up is underway at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), with a nationwide workforce reduction plan set to impact more than 80,000 employees. While the VA assures that veterans will not see any disruptions in care, local organizations in Las Vegas are bracing for the ripple effects of these job cuts.

VIDEO | How the workforce reduction plan will affect veterans in Nevada

VA gives timeline of how their workforce reduction plan will affect veterans

Nationwide Workforce Reduction

The VA’s workforce reduction plan will unfold in three phases through the end of the year. Internal documents obtained by Channel 13 reveal the following timeline for the cuts:

1. Administrative and Support Roles:



Policy and program analysts

HR personnel

IT support staff in non-critical functions

Clerical and data entry positions

2. Medical and Healthcare Support Staff:

Non-patient-facing administrative healthcare roles

Some contract positions in VA medical centers

Certain research positions with reduced funding

3. Regional and Central Office Staff:

Veterans Affairs Central Office (VACO) will see cuts in operational, administrative, and policy roles

Reductions in public affairs, strategic planning, and some procurement functions

4. Field Office and Call Center Reductions:

VA call centers are expected to be streamlined with automation, reducing the need for live agents

Some regional field office roles will be merged or reassigned

Phase 1: Initial Announcements & Voluntary Exits (March - June 2025)

March 2025:

Official announcement of the workforce reduction plan

Internal communications sent to department heads outlining impact areas

Voluntary Separation Incentives (VSIP) and Early Retirement (VERA) programs launched

Hiring freeze implemented for affected roles

April - May 2025:

Departments identify specific employees at risk and begin individual consultations

Voluntary retirements and separations processed

Workforce retraining programs introduced for employees willing to transition into alternative roles

June 2025:

VA finalizes the list of employees subject to layoffs if voluntary separations are insufficient

Notifications sent to impacted employees

First reallocation of duties for remaining staff

Phase 2: First Wave of Layoffs & Adjustments (July - September 2025)

July 2025:

First round of layoffs begins, mainly targeting administrative and non-essential roles

VA implements staffing reassignments where feasible

Employee transition programs start, helping affected workers seek other federal employment

August 2025:

Impact assessment conducted to evaluate service disruptions

VA adjusts remaining workforce allocation to prevent disruptions in veteran-facing services

September 2025:

Second round of layoffs begins, primarily affecting regional and central office staff

Automation systems deployed, reducing demand for certain clerical and customer service roles

Phase 3: Final Adjustments & Transition (October - December 2025)

October - November 2025:

VA monitors post-reduction service efficiency and adjusts workloads as necessary

Final efforts to reallocate displaced employees to other government roles

December 2025:

Completion of the RIF plan

Final workforce adjustments and long-term strategy development for maintaining efficiency with fewer employees

The plan covers a wide range of positions, from administration and IT to HR and call centers. While the VA insists that direct care roles will be spared, many worry that the ripple effects will still be felt on the ground, especially in local programs that serve veterans

Local Impact: What it means for veterans in Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, the local impact is already being felt. Programs that assist veterans, like Forgotten Not Gone, are grappling with the uncertainty these cuts bring. The nonprofit organization, which has been offering free specially-designed trikes to local veterans for over a decade, is concerned that the reduction in VA staff could lead to funding shortfalls and more limited services.

"A lot of my veterans were really panicking, and we’re feeling it now,” said founder Kelley Guidry.

The organization fills critical gaps, especially in areas where government support falls short. However, the organization has already faced financial struggles after their City of North Las Vegas grant ended in September. Now, with funding cuts on the horizon, they’re uncertain if their planned government grant from the VA will ever come through.

"I’ve just been paying $10,000 a month, trying to garner community support, and trying not to interrupt my veterans," Guidry said, adding that her primary focus is preventing veterans from feeling the pressure, even though they already are.

VA's Statement on the Workforce Reduction

In response to concerns, the VA issued a statement to Channel 13, emphasizing that the agency is focused on "reducing bureaucracy" rather than cutting services for veterans.

VA will run through a deliberative process and find ways to improve care and benefits for Veterans without cutting care and benefits for Veterans.



We’re not talking about reducing medical staff or claims processors, we’re talking about reducing bureaucracy and inefficiencies that are getting in the way of customer convenience and service to veterans.



Meanwhile, all VA mission-critical positions are exempt from cuts, and hiring continues for more than 300,000 essential positions.

When pressed about the potential for service delays, wait times, and local impact, the VA declined to offer further comments.

The Uncertainty Facing Providers

For providers like Forgotten Not Gone, the situation remains precarious. Guidry, who has been shouldering the organization’s financial burden, fears that the cuts will only make things worse.

"We don’t have overhead, we don’t have funding and it’s only going to get worse," she said.

