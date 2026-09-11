Artist Carín León addresses abrupt cancellation of Las Vegas Sphere performance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Artist Carín León is publicly addressing the abrupt cancellation of a scheduled performance at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The Mexican singer-songwriter posted a message to fans on his Instagram in Spanish, which blamed the cancellation on "an unexpected setback during my travel."

Fans on social media claimed that they were already inside the venue when they were informed that the September 10 performance would not go on as scheduled.

In his social media post, León informed fans that their tickets would be valid for a performance next year, on September 15, 2027. According to his post, ticket holders will also have the option to request a refund.

"I know how much effort, excitement, and anticipation when into being here tonight, and I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," León wrote. "Thank you for your patience, your understanding, and all the love you always show me."

León is scheduled to perform three more shows at Sphere in 2026 on September 11, September 12 and September 13. Four shows in September 2027 have also been announced, including the rescheduled 2026 performance.