Arrest report: Man told police he shot neighbor after touching his wife's leg

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor. According to an arrest report, it was all because the neighbor touched the man's wife.

This happened on July 2 near Washington Avenue and MLK Boulevard.

During an interview with police, the wife told officers her and her husband picked up Heineken beer from Walmart the night before. She said they drank beer while their children played outside. Around 11:40 p.m., she told officers they called their neighbor, identified as Oscar Cano, to come over and they continued drinking. She said Cano started to rub his foot against her left calf, which made her feel uncomfortable. That's when she said she went into the house and took a backpack from a safe. The backpack had a revolved inside.

She said she told Cano she had a gun for protection and that it was in the backpack that she gave to her husband, identified as Jose Henriquez. She said that's when Cano started to touch her foot with his hands and Henriquez saw what Cano was doing. The arrest report states she told officers the two began arguing and that things got physical. She said she reached into the backpack and got the revolver out before both men tried to take the gun from her. That's when she said the gun went off.

However, the arrest report states that surveillance video outside a nearby residence contradicted that version of events.

According to the arrest report, video showed that at 2:13 a.m., video showed the two men fighting and it appeared that Cano was on the ground while Henriquez stood over him. Then, they appeared to be struggling over the gun while Cano had a bottle in his hand. The report states video showed Cano trying to move toward the parking area in front of the house and that Henriquez was seen pointing the revolver at him. However, they said video showed Henriquez look at the weapon as if it wouldn't fire.

At one point, video showed the men on the ground near the front door. The arrest report states Cano's right arm was around the left side of Henriquez's neck. That's when investigators state Henriquez pointed the revolved at Cano again and this time, he fired one shot. That's when Cano fell to the ground and the couple went back inside their home and called 911.

Medical personnel from Las Vegas Fire Rescue stated Cano had a gunshot wound to the next and they began chest compressions to try to save his life. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:42 a.m.

Henriquez is facing one count of open murder and his next court date is scheduled for August 1.