46-year-old arrested, booked on open murder for allegedly shooting neighbor, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 46-year-old allegedly shot a neighbor during an altercation overnight Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports.

Police said 46-year-old Jose Henriquez took out a firearm and shot his neighbor. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Tonapah Drive. This is near Washington Avenue and MLK Boulevard.

LVMPD and medical responded. Medical said the neighbor died on scene.

"Henriquez was taken into custody without incident," police said. "He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for open murder. "

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.