Arrest report: Las Vegas man killed uncle, believed he committed genocide for UN

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man accused of killing his uncle at a mobile home on Thursday told police he thought his uncle was committing "genocide and multiple murders" for the military, United Nations, and President of the United States.

Police said the murder happened in the 4400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, between Lamb Boulevard and Mountain Vista Street.

According to police, they received a phone call from a woman who said her uncle had been arguing with her son. She told investigators she left for work at 8 a.m. and received a call from her uncle around 12:38 p.m. stating her son, identified as 27-year-old Jorge Portell, was "out of control" and throwing chairs at him while he was trying to eat. When she got to the house, she told officers she didn't see her uncle but noticed a hole in the wall near the air conditioner and saw Portell cleaning up blood from the living room floor. That's when she called 911.

An arrest report states that when police arrived, an officer saw the blood on the floor. When speaking with Portell outside the home, the report said he told officers that his uncle was "dead in my closet". Officers went into the guest bedroom and saw the door of the closet had been barricaded with a glass table and other objects. When they opened the closet, they found the body of 56-year-old Leonell Blandon.

During an interview with police, Portell told officers that his uncle was not actually his uncle but "an individual" who was engaging in "genocide and mass murders" while coordinating with the "military, classified branches, United Nations, and the President of the United States and were involved in a coordinated attack which included money laundering and assassinations."

According to the arrest report, Portell told officers that while he was asleep, Blandon broke "the rules of engagement" and attacked him although police state he couldn't explain the attack. Portell then told investigators that Blandon kept "provoking" him to trigger a response, although police said he didn't explain that either.

Portell said he attacked Blandon while he was walking to the kitchen to make "inappropriate" food that "makes things worse" and hit Blandon on the back of the head with a 10-pound plate, which are used on dumbbells. He then told investigators he continued to hit Blandon as Blandon tried to run away.

The report states Portell believed Blandon "pre-planned an attack on him which was going to prevent him from safeguarding military information."

The report states Portell's mother told officers he has a violent past includes drug use, suicide attempts, breaking windows in a previous attempt to get inside her home, and setting a blanket on fire. Portell also did one year in jail for a previous offense. She said she allowed Portell to start living with her under the condition he wouldn't do "anything crazy", break things, or get physical with her. She said he was "mentally wasted" and would "talk crazy about the FBI and the government."

Portell is facing an open murder charge and is scheduled to be in court on Monday.