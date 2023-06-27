Watch Now
Death in east Las Vegas valley under investigation; 1 person detained

FILE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police crime scene tape and patrol car at the scene of an investigation.
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 18:19:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A death in an east Las Vegas residence is under investigation on Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers found one person dead while performing a welfare check just before 1 p.m. in the 4400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, between Lamb Boulevard and Mountain Vista Street.

One person was detained in connection with the investigation, LVMPD officials stated.

"This is preliminary information and the investigation is still ongoing," police added.

As of this report, additional information about the deceased individual or the circumstances surrounding their death had not been released by police.

