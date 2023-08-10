Arrest report: Explosions heard inside bathroom before Paris casino fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing charges after being accused of starting a fire on the Las Vegas Strip.

This happened on Monday morning at Paris Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they received a call at 9:53 a.m. from a construction worker who told police he was working next to the restroom door when he heard three explosions come from inside. He said he helped evacuate everyone in the area and saw a fire break out inside the last stall. He told investigators that he used three fire extinguishers to attempt to put the fire out until the fire department arrived.

Officers state they reviewed surveillance video and spotted a man, later identified as Kenny Terry, leaving the bathroom right before the explosions. According to an arrest report, Terry was seen pushing a stroller that had a gray backpack in it. When he was near the Horseshoe casino, he dropped the backpack inside a trash can and left the stroller.

Police stated Terry then removed his jacket and put on a black hoodie with no sleeves and he started walking towards the Casino Royale parking garage. Detectives were able to spot him on surveillance video as Terry continued walking in and out of different casinos on the Strip including the Venetian, Treasure Island, and The Mirage. The report states officers lost him at 10:40 a.m. when Terry crossed a bridge between the Cromwell Hotel to the Grand Bazaar Shops.

According to the arrest report, Paris security officers spotted Terry at 10:19 p.m. near the CVS in front of the casino. Police said casino security officers began following Terry until Las Vegas police arrived. Investigators said Terry tried to run away towards the Bellagio. However, squad cars were able to respond to the area and police took Terry into custody.

When he was interviewed by officers, the arrest report states Terry told them he is homeless and goes to the Strip often. He said he didn't know why officers stopped him. When asked if he had gone into a bathroom at the Paris that day, Terry reportedly told officers he was unsure and couldn't remember. Officers then said they saw Terry leave moments before the explosions. The report said Terry responded by saying "he would never start a fire and that he didn't even have a lighter." Police asked him why he ditched the stroller and backpack. Terry told police he stole the stroller and the backpack had human fecal matter in it and smelled bad so he put it in the trash.

According to the report, fire investigators said they walked their accelerant detection dog through the property and it didn't hit on the stroller but it did detect something in or on the backpack. Fire department officials said the backpack was empty but the dog was trained to detect to train over 400 different types of accelerants. They took the backpack in order to do forensic testing and will provide a report at a later date.

Terry is facing several charges including arson and making false statements to police. Court records show a hearing was held on Tuesday regarding his custody status. The court considered his financial resources and released Terry from jail. However, his bail conditions state that he must stay out of trouble and stay away from the Paris casino. A status check has been scheduled for Aug. 15.