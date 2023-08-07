Las Vegas officials investigating fire at Paris casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A small fire at a Strip casino caused about $50,000 in damages on Monday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department said they received a phone call at 9:48 a.m. from someone who told them smoke was coming from a bathroom at the Paris casino.

Whenever officials arrived, firefighters found light smoke coming from a utility access hatch in the bathroom wall. Investigators said an inspection hole was cut into the wall and they found a pile of clothes and debris that were smoldering inside the void space.

Fire officials said the smoldering fire was extinguished and there were no signs that it had spread. While there were initial reports of people with smoke inhalation, the fire department said no patients were treated for any injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.