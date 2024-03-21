Arrest report: Driver claims witnesses forced her to drink alcoholic beverages

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected drunk driver that drove into a crowd and injured several people in North Las Vegas is claiming people at the scene forced alcoholic beverages into her mouth.

The incident happened on Monday night during a balloon release event at W. Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street.

According to an arrest report, the driver, later identified as Caren Quiroz-Alvarez, told police that she drove through a green light and "some type of collision occurred". She said people surrounded her vehicle, pulled her out of the vehicle, and started hitting her in the face, body, and head. She also said people took her car keys, purse with her wallet, and cell phone.

Her two daughters were also in the vehicle. Police said while people were attacking Alvarez, they also attacked her daughters and punched them in the head several times.

When officers arrived on the scene, an arrest report states officers smelled a "strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage" and that Alvarez had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurring her words and repeating the same things over and over again.

The report states Alvarez said she didn't drink any alcohol prior to the incident and that when she was pulled out of her car, people "shoved different types of alcoholic beverages into her mouth forcing her to drink the bottles".

Alvarez also allegedly told police that she was three months pregnant. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital to be checked out and medical staff told police that she was not pregnant and didn't have any serious injuries.

Court records show that Alvarez is facing DUI, failure to decrease speed or use due care, and child abuse charges. Her next court hearing is scheduled for July 10.