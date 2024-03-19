Four pedestrians hit in North Las Vegas crash, driver arrested

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — Four people have been hospitalized following a suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas Monday night.

The driver of a silver Nissan Versa struck four pedestrians in the area of Lake Mead Blvd. and Englestad Street just after 9 p.m., according to NLVPD. The occupants of the vehicle included an adult female driver and two children.

The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested by responding law enforcement. She now faces both DUI charges and child endangerment charges stemming from the crash.

The crash happened as a large gathering outside a business in the 600 block of West Lake Mead Blvd grew in size, spilling over into the roadway off the parking lot, police say.

All four people hit were transported to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Closures in the area are expected as investigations continue Monday night.