Arrest report details what happened before Henderson man allegedly killed sister, her boyfriend

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 22-year-old Henderson man accused of shooting and killing his sister and her boyfriend appeared before a judge Tuesday morning, as newly released arrest documents provided new details about what happened before the killings.

Andre Thigpen is accused of killing his sister, 32-year-old Valencia Hampton, and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Christopher Perry, inside a Henderson apartment on Friday, Oct. 23.

Family members of both victims were visibly emotional as they left the courthouse Tuesday. A judge ordered Thigpen to remain in custody without bail.

Arrest report details arguments before shooting

According to the arrest report, Thigpen had been living with his sister and her son at the Henderson apartment, where tensions had been building over his behavior and failure to clean up after himself.

The couple’s son told detectives that two nights before the shooting, an argument between his mother and uncle turned physical.

According to the child’s account, Thigpen repeatedly poked Hampton before she hit him. The confrontation also involved a struggle over a bedroom door.

Investigators said another argument broke out Friday morning over similar issues.

Perry, who lived separately from Hampton, was also at the apartment that morning.

Around 7 a.m., a neighbor called 911 after hearing gunshots and seeing a man leave the apartment in a white SUV.

Inside the apartment, Hampton and Perry were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, Thigpen left the apartment in his sister’s white Volkswagen Tiguan.

Police said the SUV crashed along Lake Mead Parkway near the Lake Las Vegas area. Thigpen then continued on foot.

Officers located and arrested him approximately two hours after the shooting.

Investigators said they recovered a handgun and ammunition from a backpack Thigpen was carrying.

Suspect remains jailed without bail

During Tuesday’s court appearance, a public defender was appointed to represent Thigpen. He also waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing.

Thigpen remains held without bail and faces two counts of open murder, along with additional charges connected to the investigation.

His next court appearance, a status check hearing, is scheduled for Dec. 1.