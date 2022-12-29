Watch Now
Arrest made in blaze in Old Town Dayton's historic district

Posted at 3:44 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 19:03:25-05

DAYTON, Nev. (AP) — An arrest has been made in an October fire that tore through historic buildings, including a beloved hotel, in Dayton.

Lyon County authorities say Jonah Watson was arrested Tuesday on at least three arson-related charges. He was booked into a Carson City jail before being transferred to a county jail.

It was not immediately known Wednesday if Watson had an attorney.

The Oct. 13 blaze decimated three buildings in Old Town Dayton that were over a century old.

People who were in the historic Fox Hotel at the time were safely evacuated.

