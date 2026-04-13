Archbishop of Las Vegas responds to President Trump's criticism of Pope Leo XIV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Archbishop of Las Vegas George Leo Thomas is responding to President Donald Trump's comments toward the Pope.

“I am grateful to God for sending us Pope Leo XIV, who is willing to speak truth to power just when we need him the most.



Pope Leo is calling for dialogue over diatribe, prayer over politics, and diplomacy above destruction.



We know that he will be unfazed by the President's ad hominem attacks and sophomoric rhetoric.



He is doing what every spiritual leader is called to do — to pray for peace, to call for the protection of helpless civilians, and to plead for world leaders to end mass destruction and armed conflict in every part of the world.



God bless you, Pope Leo.



We stand with you in prayer and offer you our loving support.”



This comes after President Donald Trump blasted the first U.S.-born pontiff over his criticism of the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran and the president's rhetoric about the conflict.

The president wrote in a post on Truth Social that Pope Leo XIV is "terrible for foreign policy."

Pope Leo XIV has been increasingly vocal about the war, condemning Trump's threats against Iran as "truly unacceptable," and saying no one should use religion to justify war.

Pope Leo XIV pushed back Monday morning, telling reporters that the Vatican's appeals for peace and reconciliation are rooted in the Gospel, and that he doesn't fear the Trump administration.

See his full statement in response here: