Apartment fire leaves one dead near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and at least seven others are displaced following a Monday night fire near UNLV.

Flames broke out around 11:51 p.m. at a two-story apartment along the 1900 block of E. Tropicana.

Clark County Fire crews pulled one unidentified victim from the first-floor of the burning building. Unfortunately, they died on scene.

It took 45 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

The American Red Cross is assisting other residents impacted.