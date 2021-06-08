ANNIVERSARY: 2 Las Vegas police officers, 1 citizen killed 7 years ago at CiCi's Pizza, Walmart

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s been seven years since two Las Vegas police officers were ambushed as they ate lunch.

It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. June 8, 2014. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were killed by Jerad and Amanda Miller during lunch at CiCi’s Pizza.

Jerad Miller shot Officer Soldo in the back of the head as he walked past him in the restaurant. When Beck began to react, both of the Millers opened fire on him. Both officers died immediately.

The couple then pulled the officers from their booth and covered them with a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag and a swastika. They also pinned a note to Soldo that referenced a revolution.

The couple, who were armed with a shotgun and several handguns, then ran into the neighboring Walmart, near Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and shot and killed a civilian, 31-year-old Joseph Wilcox, who tried to stop the couple.

Wilcox, who was carrying a concealed weapon, was walking towards Jerad Miller when he was shot by Amanda.

The Millers then exchanged gunfire with local police officers for several minutes. Jerad Miller, 31, died at the scene and Amanda, 22, died at a local hospital.

Amanda Miller reportedly killed her husband after he had been shot several times by police officers.

The couple was believed to have been involved in right-wing anti-government groups.

A neighbor later told 13 Action News that the couple often talked about murdering cops.

Officer Beck was 41-years-old and Officer Soldo was 31.

Beck left behind a wife and three children. Soldo left behind a wife and baby.

Beck was well known in the northwest valley and would often visit Marc Kahre Elementary School, which was named after an officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1988.

Wilcox was later declared a hero by Clark County Sheriff Doug Gillespie for attempting to stop the shooters.

Each year, LVMPD presents scholarships to children of active-duty LVMPD police and corrections officers in honor of the officers.

Both officers also have parks dedicated to them in the Las Vegas valley. Additionally, there are trees planted in the officers' honor behind the Northeast Area Command where they were assigned.

