Animal tranquilizer with dangerous side effects found mixed in other illicit drugs, health district warns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District has a new warning: a drug called xylazine has hit the local illegal drug scene.

This drug, usually used as a sedative for animals, has been found mixed into meth and heroin.

In August, Las Vegas police warned us about this dangerous trend. They say drug dealers are adding xylazine and fentanyl to common opioids.

"Fentanyl is often disguised as a prescription pill, which can be 50 times more potent than heroin," said Nick Farese, deputy chief of the Investigative Services Division for LVMPD. "You can only imagine how much deadlier the ingestion of these drugs can be if xylazine is incorporated into the mixture."

Las Vegas police warn of horse tranquilizer used in illicit drugs

The scary part is there's no cure for xylazine.

Narcan, which can save lives in opioid overdoses, probably won't work if xylazine is involved.

Health officials are urging everyone to be extra cautious and to seek medical help immediately if you suspect an overdose.