LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they’re investigating burglaries over the weekend affecting at least two businesses in a plaza off Desert Inn Road and South Durango Drive.

One of those businesses is Phantom Cleaners, where the new owners took over just months ago.

WATCH: Business owner shares concerns after weekend burglary

'An emotional setback': Business owner shares concerns following weekend burglary as police investigate

Jay Soriano said he and his wife are still getting their footing after taking over Phantom Cleaners.

Early Saturday morning, their surveillance cameras inside the business captured an unknown person smashing through a glass window.

Police confirmed to Channel 13 that they have an open burglary investigation into the incident. We also saw another business, a spa, across the lot in the same plaza from the dry cleaner’s that also had a boarded-up section of their glass windows.

“It’s definitely an emotional setback,” said Soriano, who added the incident left him, his wife and their employees shaken up.

The cleanup effort lasted all weekend to make sure the business could open up for customers on Monday.

“The person who did it basically [had] clothes all over, rummages through everything. We had to account for that, make sure that we didn’t have any missing clothes for our customers,” Soriano said. “Luckily, so far so good. We don’t have anything missing.”

He’s planning to upgrade his security system and said he spent around $2,500 replacing the computer and cash register combo the burglar allegedly took.