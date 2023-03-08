America's Got Talent Live celebrates 500 performances

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another show on the Strip is celebrating a milestone achievement.

America's Got Talent Live celebrated its 500th performance on Saturday.

The show made its debut on November 4, 2021 at the Luxor.

At the time, Simon Cowell, who is the executive producer and creator of the franchise, told Channel 13 that it's always been his dream to have this show in Las Vegas and he's thrilled that it's happened.

The show continues to evolve and add other acts including a new lineup with the percussion group Pack Drumline, rapping magician Mervant Vera, comedy group Human Fountains, and America's Got Talent: All-Stars winner Aidan Bryant.