America's Got Talent Las Vegas Live premieres November 4 at Luxor in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A celebration of comedy, music, danger, dance and so much more, America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE will make its debut on the Las Vegas Strip Nov. 4 at Luxor Hotel and Casino. Starring extraordinary acts from the hit TV franchise “America’s Got Talent” (AGT), the show will perform two times per night, five nights a week, at Luxor Theater. MGM Resorts International, Syco Entertainment and Fremantle, three entertainment powerhouses, have collaborated to produce this must-see, variety-style production for audiences of all ages.

“‘America’s Got Talent’ is one of the entertainment industry’s most established and successful brands,” said Chuck Bowling, president and chief operating officer at Mandalay Bay and Luxor. “A partnership with Fremantle and the Syco Entertainment team led by the brilliant Simon Cowell to reinvigorate live entertainment in the Entertainment Capital of the World feels meant to be.”

The 75-minute, fast-paced production will feature show-stopping moments ranging from thrill acts and magicians to vocalists and acrobats – all performed by many of the most revered alumni from the TV juggernaut. Showgoers will be treated to an over-the-top opening number, setting the tone for an immersive spectacle that never lets up.

Simon Cowell, executive producer and creator of the “Got Talent” franchise and global entertainment icon, said, “Ever since we launched America’s Got Talent, it’s always been my dream to have America’s Got Talent LIVE in Las Vegas. I am beyond thrilled that this is now going to happen. And extremely proud to be working with MGM and to have the Luxor Hotel as our home. I am now so excited for our launch.’

With such a vast portfolio of talent to draw from, America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE will regularly introduce new acts as well as welcome limited-engagement special guests. The show’s cast will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Bringing an America’s Got Talent stage show of this magnitude to Las Vegas is the perfect way to allow our fans to experience the thrills and excitement of AGT year round,” said Erica Gadecki, Senior Vice President of Partnership Solutions, Fremantle. “Our new home at Luxor Theater will allow us to create an ongoing spectacle of entertainment that’s perfect for fans of all ages, and features the phenomenal talent that has been discovered on AGT throughout the seasons.”