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American Airlines says flights are resuming after temporary ground stop

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Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2019 file photo American Airlines planes are parked on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, April 22, 2021, reported a loss of $1.25 billion in its first quarter. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — American Airlines says its flights are resuming after a "technology issue" caused a temporary ground stop on Tuesday.

According to the airline, the issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of its systems. A social media post from American Airlines at 4:21 p.m. says systems were coming back online and flights are departing again.

The ground stop was put in place while the issue was fixed, the airline said.

To check the status of your flight at Harry Reid International Airport, click HERE.

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