American Airlines says flights are resuming after temporary ground stop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — American Airlines says its flights are resuming after a "technology issue" caused a temporary ground stop on Tuesday.

According to the airline, the issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of its systems. A social media post from American Airlines at 4:21 p.m. says systems were coming back online and flights are departing again.

The ground stop was put in place while the issue was fixed, the airline said.

To check the status of your flight at Harry Reid International Airport, click HERE.