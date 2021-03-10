Kyle Rittenhouse trial pushed back to Nov. 1

KENOSHA, Wisc. — During a court appearance Wednesday, a new trial date was set for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old charged with homicide for shooting and killing two people in Kenosha during protests last summer.

Rittenhouse's trial is now slated to begin Nov. 1. He will also have another pre-trial hearing on May 17.

Prosecutors say then 17-year-old Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha on Aug. 25 to protect businesses amid protests and unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer.

During that night, Rittenhouse is accused of opening fire with a AR-15-style rifle on protestors. Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed, while Gaige Grosskreutz was injured.

Rittenhouse now faces two counts of homicide, among other charges. Rittenhouse and his defense maintain he opened fire in self-defense.

Wednesday's hearing comes about a month after Kenosha County prosecutors requested a new arrest warrant for Rittenhouse, arguing that Rittenhouse failed to update his home address. Prosecutors also wanted to raise his bond by $200,000.

The defense contended the address was kept secret to protect Rittenhouse's safety. A judge in February decided to refuse prosecutor's request for the new warrant but required Rittenhouse to provide his current address under seal, so the public cannot access it.

This story was originally published by Jackson Danbeck on WTMJ in Milwaukee.