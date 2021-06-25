Derek Chauvin to be sentenced Friday for the murder of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, is set to be sentenced Friday afternoon.

The 45-year-old man’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to start at about 2:30 p.m. ET.

In a sentencing memo obtained by CNN and CBS News, prosecutors asked for a 30-year prison sentence for Chauvin, saying it “would properly account for the profound impact of Defendant's conduct on the victim, the victim's family, and the community.” Still, Judge Peter Cahill will have the final say on the sentencing.

A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in April following a three-week trial that captured the attention of people across the world.

Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, when officers pinned the 46-year-old man to the ground for several minutes outside a Cup Foods convenience store. Officers had originally responded to the store after Floyd allegedly tried to use a counterfeit bill.

Among the officers was Chauvin, who was caught on bystander video pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck and back for more than nine minutes while the man struggled to breathe, called out for help, and said, “I can’t breathe.” Eventually, Floyd became unconscious and was later pronounced dead.

The video of the deadly arrest soon went viral on social media and sparked several months of protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the country, often led by Black Lives Matter activists.

Those protests put a broader spotlight on the role race plays in policing and others facets of American life. As a result, a wide range of changes were made in the country, from communities readdressing law enforcement laws to Confederate statues being taken down, even companies dropping problematic branding.

The legal battles in the death of Floyd aren’t over after Chauvin’s sentencing, though. A trial for the other three former officers involved – Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and Alexander Kueng – is set to be held in March of 2022 after being delayed. They’re accused of aiding and abetting in Floyd's murder.