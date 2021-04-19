Chauvin trial: Closing arguments set to begin Monday as Minneapolis, US await verdict

Prosecutors and defense lawyers involved in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin will begin making their closing arguments to the jury Monday as the city of Minneapolis and the U.S. await a verdict in one of the highest-profile court cases this century.

Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder in connection with the death of George Floyd last May. Floyd’s death and bystander video of his arrest sparked several months of protests against police brutality and racial injustice throughout the country last summer.

The bystander video from the arrest showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nearly nine minutes as Floyd struggled to breathe. While prosecutors have attempted to keep the jury focused on that nine-minute span, the defense has pointed to medical factors that may have contributed to Floyd’s death and other circumstances that may have justified Chauvin’s use of force.

The defense rested its case last Thursday when Chauvin notified Judge Peter Cahill that he would not be taking the stand in his own defense, citing his rights against self-incrimination. After both the prosecution and defense finish their closing arguments, the jury will be sequestered and begin deliberations on a verdict.

When deliberating a verdict, the jury will be considering emotional testimony from state-called eyewitnesses, many of whom broke down on the stand as they recalled witnessing Floyd’s death first-hand.

One employee at the convenience store Floyd visited the night of his death said he regretted informing his boss about the counterfeit $20 bill Floyd used to buy cigarettes, noting that “this could have all been avoided” if he had paid for Floyd’s cigarettes out of his own tab.

The then-17-year-old girl who filmed the viral bystander footage of Floyd’s arrest also delivered powerful testimony on the stand and wondered if there was more she could have done to save his life.

The jury will also need to consider dueling testimonies from police use-of-force experts — some called by the state, others by the defense. While Minneapolis police officials like Chief Medaria Arradondo said he believed Chauvin was excessive in his use of force, state called expert witnesses testified that they believe it was justified.

Jurors will also consider varying testimonies from medical experts — a renowned pulmonologist and the Hennepin County medical examiner testified both that Floyd died from a lack of oxygen, primarily due to Chauvin's restraint, while defense witnesses pointed to Floyd’s past drug use as a potential cause of his death.

Monday will mark the start of the fourth week of the trial, dating back to March 29 when opening statements began.

Closing arguments come as the Twin Cities are on edge amid two fatal police shootings in as many weeks.

On Sunday, police in Burnsville, Minnesota fatally shot a suspected carjacker after police say he fired at officers. That shooting came exactly one week after officers in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

Wright’s death sparked nearly a week of nightly protests in Brooklyn Center. Police routinely used “less-lethal” rounds like tear gas and rubber bullets to break up demonstrations, and there were reports of looting and vandalism in the area last Sunday and Monday.

