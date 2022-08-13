Watch Now
AMBER ALERT: Missing six-year-old last seen in Arizona

Posted at 11:00 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 02:37:45-04

PHOENIX (KTNV)  — Authorities are searching for 6-year-old Gerardo Romero Barrera last seen in the area of South 12 Drive and West Vineyard Road in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, Gerardo should be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Gerardo is 4’ tall, 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Gerardo was last seen wearing a red "Flash" shirt and gray pants.

Vargas' was driving a white 2010 Ford Avalanche with the Arizona license plate JTA32F.

Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story stated that Gerardo Romero Barrera is four-years-old. This was incorrect and we apologize for the error.

