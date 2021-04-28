Amazon expanding grocery deliveries, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amazon says it's expanding its home grocery deliveries straight into your garage.

The service is available just to Amazon Prime members in more than 5,000 cities, including Las Vegas.

For this to work you must have a Wi-Fi enabled or smart garage door opener.

You would make your Amazon order and select "key delivery" at check out.

The driver then uses a hand-held scanner to open your garage door on delivery day.

Amazon says the driver will only be able to access the garage door one time.

Customers are notified about the delivery in real time.