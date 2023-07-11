Alvin Kamara enters plea deal on 'breach of peace' charges in nightclub attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has entered a plea deal in the case of an alleged attack outside a Las Vegas nightclub.

According to court documents, Kamara and three others pleaded "no contest" to a misdemeanor charge of "breach of peace." He will be required to do 30 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine, and pay more than $100,000 to the victim for hospital bills within a 90-day period.

Upon completion of the requirements, the case against Kamara will officially be closed and the state will not be allowed to bring additional charges against him.

A status check has been scheduled for Oct. 12 at 9:30 a.m. to check on Kamara's progress.

The case stems from an incident where a man was beaten by four suspects outside of an elevator at a Las Vegas nightclub.

According to police reports, when the doors opened, Kamara put his hand on the victim's chest to "stop him from entering the elevator." The victim then pushed Kamara's hand off his chest and was shoved by Kamara before another suspect, Chris Lammons, punched the victim.

A grand jury indictment concluded that Lammons hit “Greene in the head, neck or upper chest” and that Kamara then “charged [Greene] in order to strike and/or punch [him] about the head, neck, chest, upper back, and/or torso area.”

Surveillance footage of the aftermath of the attack showed Kamara and three others discussing the attack in an Escalade limousine. One of the suspects is seen in the video turning to Kamara and saying, "Bro. You be tripping bro. You can't be doing **** like that. All you gotta do is say hey."

"I know bro, but you know I can't," Kamara replied.

The NFL has released an official statement on the case, saying, "We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review."