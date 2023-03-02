NFL players Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons plead 'not guilty' to assault charges in nightclub attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NFL players Alvin Kamara and Chris Lammons, and two others, pleaded "not guilty" to charges of assault during their initial arraignments on Thursday morning.

During court proceedings, all four men waived their right to a speedy trial — which allows defendants to appear in front of a jury in 60 days — with Kamara's attorney requesting a July trial date.

The group has recently been indicted by a Clark County grand jury after a surveillance video was released depicting the men participating in an attack on a man outside Drai's Nightclub.

The indictment released said Chris Lammons, who plays as a cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals, hit the man and as the victim was stumbling backward, and Kamara charged him to "punch him several times."

Currently, the NFL has not taken any action against Kamara or Lammons. The organization released a statement on Thursday, saying, "they're continuing to monitor all legal developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy."

In a statement obtained by KTNV, Kamara's attorneys say the running back is "innocent" and will be "vigorously fighting the allegations" in court.

The men are due back in court on July 31, 2023.