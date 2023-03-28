Alpine Motel fire criminal case underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The owner of a Las Vegas apartment complex that caught fire and killed six people more than three years ago was in court Monday.

Adolfo Orozco, who is charged with manslaughter following the blaze in November 2019, was in court for a preliminary hearing that will determine whether Orozco and his former property manager will stand trial.

During Monday's hearing, lawyers on both sides questioned Erin Stevens, the manager for an electronics alarm company contracted by the Alpine's owners, about how the company allegedly couldn't reach Orozco to report that an alarm had been activated.

The blaze was the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history.

"We are gonna hear somebody identify themselves as 'EDS'," said Dominic gentile, defense attorney. "Does that person work for 'EDS'?"

"No," Stevens replied.

The preliminary hearing started in 2020, but was delayed after a key investigator chose not to testify.