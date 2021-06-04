Watch
Allegiant announces new nonstop route between Jackson Hole and Las Vegas

Ethan Miller
<p>LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 6: An Allegiant Air jet carrying members of the New Orleans Fire Department comes in for a landing at McCarran International Airport on September 6, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas-based airline will initially pick up the cost of flying New Orleans police, firefighters and their families to Vegas for a three to five day vacation at local hotel-casinos to provide rest to those traumatized by the damage inflicted by Hurricane Katrina. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 16:45:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant has announced a new nonstop route to Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) from McCarran International Airport. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $44.*

The new nonstop route via McCarran International Airport (LAS) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant offers a unique option to Las Vegas-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by June 6, 2021 for travel by Aug. 16, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

