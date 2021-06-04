Allegiant announces new nonstop route between Jackson Hole and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant has announced a new nonstop route to Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) from McCarran International Airport. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $44.*

The new nonstop route via McCarran International Airport (LAS) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com .

Allegiant offers a unique option to Las Vegas-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

*About the introductory one-way fares: