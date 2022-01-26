Alleged Asian hate crime attack shakes valley AAPI business owners

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas AAPI community is disturbed and worried after an attack left a business owner seriously hurt at a boba tea shop. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the man arrested was hurling anti-Asian slurs at workers there before the attack and is now facing hate crime charges.

LVMPD is calling this attack an isolated incident quite rare involving anti-Asian bias. In 2020 the agency says of the 32 reported hate incidents, only one was anti-Asian related.

In 2021 during the three quarters of the year, 25 hate incidents were reported, only one was anti-Asian related as well.

“I was baffled that this could happen here.”

Colin Fukunaga was stunned to learn about the attack on a boba shop owner in the southwest. He went to Cloud Tea to check on the workers there.

RELATED STORY: AAPI leader reacts to alleged Asian hate attack on the Las Vegas Strip

“Just wanted to offer my hearts to those guys. I think the owner was in the hospital,” he said.

LVMPD says the business owner suffered serious injuries from the attack and did get treated. He was attacked by a man Friday evening who earlier that day was hurling anti-Asian slurs at workers there. Officers arrested the man. Fukunaga says it’s shameful to hear, but an opportunity for awareness for AAPI business owners.

“I hope it’s just an isolated one where we can use it as a tool for learning,” he said.

Fukunaga is the owner of Fukuburger which has a location in Chinatown. He’s worked with his landlord to add more surveillance cameras at his businesses as a measure of security against crime. He’s seen a difference.

“We’ve seen the amount of break-ins in cars dramatically decrease,” he said.

He also says LVMPD has done work to build relationships by having quarterly meetings with Chinatown business owners. While officers say the number of anti-Asian hate crimes has been rare, Fukunaga believes those stats may be off.

“Crimes are underreported. I feel like it’s a problem and it’s very problematic,” he said.

Within much of the AAPI community, it comes rooted in language barriers or inherent mistrust of police after immigrating from authoritarian regimes. LVMPD acknowledges the obstacles.

“The delay an interpreter cause can be troublesome, but I really want to tell you guys we’d rather have that delay than no call at all. We cannot help what we don’t know,” Capt. Michelle Tavarez of LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command said.

Fukunaga says by having AAPI business owners speak up, it’s a way to stop AAPI hate.

“We’re not going to take this sitting down. We’re all going to come together and fight this,” he said.

The man arrested was identified by police as 36-year-old Anthony Joseph Dishari. He faces a number of charges including hate crime and attempted robbery. He still remains in jail.