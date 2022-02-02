Case dismissed against man accused of assaulting Las Vegas boba tea shop owner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of a hate crime assault at a Las Vegas boba tea store that left the owner with serious injuries has had his case dropped and may have a claim to self-defense, court records show.

The case against John Dishari was dismissed by a Las Vegas Justice Court judge on Monday.

According to the records, prosecutors said Dishari appeared to have "a legitimate self-defense claim," citing a review of video and audio surveillance.

The state said it could not prove the accusations beyond a reasonable doubt and motioned to dismiss the case.

It was dismissed with prejudice granted, meaning the plaintiff cannot refile the same claim again in that court.

Dishari was arrested last month after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said he attacked the owner of Cloud Tea, who suffered serious injuries from the attack and did get treated.

Police said at the time Dishari was hurling anti-Asian slurs at workers inside before the attack, which was described by authorities as an isolated incident involving anti-Asian bias.

