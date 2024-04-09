Watch Now
All eyes were on the skies Monday morning at Las Vegas eclipse viewing party

The Las Vegas Astronomical Society brought sun-equipped telescopes and eclipse viewing goggles to the College of Southern Nevada Monday for the public to take part in the heavenly phenomenon.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 20:35:26-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Skies were mostly clear Monday morning, and it was a perfect opportunity for a crowd to gather and check out the solar eclipse.

"I see a croissant shape," Jeremiah Herrera, age 11, told Channel 13. "I really wanted to see a solar eclipse and it ended up being today."

Jeremiah was one of the space enthusiasts of all ages that attended the free viewing party hosted by the Las Vegas Astronomical Society at the College of Southern Nevada. Members brought out sun-equipped telescopes to allow the public to take a closer look.

"I've never seen this many people out here before. It's incredible," said LVAS member Dave Hagarty.

The eclipse peaked at 51% at about 11:20 a.m. locally, but millions took part in witnessing the rare phenomenon across the country.

Although solar eclipses aren't that rare, it's uncommon for them to happen over the United States. The next time this will happen is in 2044.

