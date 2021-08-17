Air quality advisory issued for Tuesday in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) is issuing an advisory for Aug. 17 for elevated levels of smoke and ozone due to wildfire smoke from Northern California drifting into the region.

DES Division of Air Quality officials say smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.

