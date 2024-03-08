Air noise advisory issued as red flag exercises are conducted near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Be prepared for extra noise as a new round of Red Flag exercises are about to start at Nellis Air Force Base.

On Friday, Air Force officials announced the exercises will take place from March 11 to March 23.

Nearly 100 aircraft are scheduled to leave Nellis twice a day and could remain in the air for up to five hours at a night. There will also be night launches so aircrew can simulate training during nighttime combat operations.

The drills will include nearly 1,500 participants from the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Air National Guard, and the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

Nellis has hosted Red Flag exercises since 1975.