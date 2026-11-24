LAS VEGAS — Before you click on that Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal, take a second look.

Artificial intelligence is giving scammers new ways to create convincing shopping websites, reviews and endorsements that can make it increasingly difficult for consumers to tell what is real.

I spoke with Frank Cullen, executive director of the Council for Innovation Promotion, about what shoppers should watch for and how they can better protect their money this holiday season.

“One of the things we're seeing is AI-regenerated clone websites and domain sites,” Cullen said. “Also manipulation of the search engines. Even fake reviews, celebrity endorsements, using deep fakes. I mean, the consumers really, really have a challenge.”

A fake deal doesn't have to look too good to be true

One warning from Cullen particularly stood out: A counterfeit product doesn't necessarily have to be ridiculously cheap to fool you.

Consumers may be suspicious if they see an expensive luxury product, such as a Rolex, advertised for just $50. Cullen said scammers and counterfeiters can instead use a much more believable discount.

“If we only discount it by 20, 30%, maybe they'll think they're getting a great deal,” Cullen said. “So don't rush into that great deal. Do your homework, know who you're dealing with.”

That means a deal that looks realistic shouldn't automatically be considered legitimate.

Look closely at the website before buying

Cullen recommends shoppers carefully check the website address before entering payment or personal information.

Watch for:



Misspellings in the web address

Extra letters or hyphens

An unusual or unexpected domain

A website that closely resembles a familiar retailer but uses a slightly different address

A company history that doesn't match the age of its website

If you don't recognize the retailer, Cullen said another step is to check when its internet domain was created.

For example, if an online company claims it has been doing business for years but its website was created only weeks ago, Cullen said that discrepancy should be a major red flag.

Slow down before you check out

The bottom line for holiday shoppers: Don't let a countdown clock, limited-time discount or seemingly incredible deal pressure you into buying before checking out the seller.

AI may make fake websites and endorsements look more convincing, but taking a few extra minutes to check the web address, research the seller and question what you're seeing could help keep that holiday bargain from turning into an expensive mistake.