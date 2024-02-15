After-school activities canceled at Rancho High School after bomb threat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After-school activities at Rancho High School have been canceled due to a reported bomb threat.

According to Clark County School District Police, school has already been dismissed for the day and they are investigating.

All after-school activities were canceled out of an abundance of caution and all students and staff must be off-campus.

You can see the letter sent to CCSD parents from school principal Brian McAllister below.

"Dear Rancho High School families.



This is Interim Principal Brian McAllister. As always, I want to keep you informed of important matters that take place in and around our school.



Law enforcement has asked students and staff to leave the campus out of an abundance of caution due to a reported bomb threat. School has already been dismissed for the day, however, all after-school activities have been canceled as all students and staff must be off campus.



CCSD Police and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.



Once we have additional information to provide, we will share it with you.



If you have any questions or concerns about your child, please call our school at (702) 799-7000." Clark County School District

McAllister was named interim principal after Darlin Delago announced her departure from the school in January.