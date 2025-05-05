After presidential pardon, Michele Fiore to face public hearing on her Justice of the Peace suspension

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Michele Fiore will soon face a public hearing on the status of her suspension from the bench.

This comes after President Donald Trump granted Fiore a pardon. She was convicted in October of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud after a federal investigation found she defrauded donors to her political causes and used the money on personal expenses.

Fiore was appointed Justice of the Peace in Nye County in December 2022, after an unsuccessful campaign for state treasurer. The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline suspended her without pay after her felony conviction in October.

Channel 13 has since learned the Commission plans to hold a public hearing regarding the status of Fiore's suspension from the bench.

"At this hearing, the Commission will determine whether its Suspension Order...is still warranted following the presidential pardon and, if not, to determine whether [Fiore] poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public or to the administration of justice, based upon United States v. Michele Fiore," the Commission stated in a formal notice on the hearing.

The hearing is scheduled for May 9 at 12 p.m. and is expected to be available for members of the public to watch on YouTube. According to the Commission, a YouTube link will be posted on judicial.nv.gov at least 24 hours before the hearing.

Fiore has maintained her innocence throughout the criminal case, arguing federal authorities singled her out for prosecution based on her support of President Trump and her previous support of rancher Cliven Bundy.

"I am deeply and eternally grateful to President Donald J. Trump for granting me a full and unconditional pardon," Fiore wrote in a prior statement to Channel 13. "This act of mercy is not just a correction of a legal record — it is the restoration of a life, a reputation, and a mission long targeted for destruction."

