After local reveals 'pump creep' problem at gas station, we found out it's a repeating issue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shortly after we first broke the story, our Jhovani Carrillo obtained new documents that show the "pump creep" issue at a west valley gas station was not just a one-time thing.

Channel 13 looked into the possible pump creep issues located at the gas station on Cimarron and Flamingo after Andrea DiSerio took to social media to warn her neighbors about the possible gas ghosting that happened to her roommate last Wednesday.

Charged for gas, but nothing in the tank. Las Vegas woman reports issue at gas station

She said her roommate was able capture the pump creep incident on camera.

The video shows the gas nozzle he was using is out of his tank, not running and placed against a meter that keeps charging him.

"You're being charged and you are not even pumping gas in you car," DiSerio said.

On Thursday, DiSerio filed a formal complaint against the gas station with the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

Channel 13 is told that a weights and measures inspector will be reviewing the pumps within the next 24 hours.

It's not the first time the same Shell gas station, which is operated by Green Valley Grocery, has come under scrutiny for possible pump creep.

In 2017, Channel 13 reported on a similar situation at the station. Driver Emily Donnell complained she was a victim of pump creep.

"The pump was still going and charging us money," said Donnell to the ABC 13 reporter. "There was no gas coming out."

Meantime, the inspection certificates ABC13 received were dated from 2019-2023.

According to the certificate of inspection, in February of 2019, an inspector visited the gas station but was not able to test four of the pumps because they were placed out of service by the station.

The department likely placed them out of service.

They were tested again in March 2019, at which time three out of the four pumps that were out of order passed the inspection test. But one pump was still out of order, so the inspector was still not able to take a look at the machine.

The inspector came back 17 days later and found the pump passed the test. No other violations were found that year.

In 2020, during the pandemic, the department says no inspections was no inspections conducted at the station.

Meantime, in 2021, the gas station passed the inspection, and no violations were reported.

The following year, in January 2022, the inspector found pump creep issues with pump one, three, four, and 7.

The machines were placed out of service and the inspector gave the station 5 “working days” to fix the issue.

The department came back on January 21 2022 and found that all pumps passed the second inspection and “pump creep on all pumps have been repaired.”

However, during an inspection in January of 2023, pump creep issues were once again reported.

This time pumps three and eight had to be tagged by the department.

When the inspector came back in February, they found pumps three and 8 were “no longer creeping."

The Nevada Department of Agriculture wants to remind the community "pump creep" issues are not common in the valley.

"Typically, because of mechanical failures. The pumps are out on the elements, and just like with any mechanical device, failure can be associated," said Weights and Measures inspector Dan Deike.

Crews routinely inspect all pumps every year, and the pumps that don't pass inspections remain out of service to the public until the mechanical issues are resolved.

Channel 13 reached out to the gas station for a response. In a statement, a representative for Shell Global said the following:

"Similar to other major oil companies, our U.S. Shell retail fuels business and its licensees supply quality motor fuels primarily to independent wholesalers and dealers, who operate under the Shell brand and sell Shell-branded fuels. We expect site owners to operate safely, ethically, and in compliance with all applicable laws. Customers can contact their local state's attorney general if they have any concerns."

Green Valley Grocery told us they are aware of the problem and are investigating.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture said it's important people report pump creep issues right away. They said if the incidents are not reported, they won't be able to fix possible issues.

To report a possible pump creep incident, people can call: (775) 353-3782 or visit agri.nv.gov/ce to submit the complaint.