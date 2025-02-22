After 4 years, Metro arrests 3 suspects in deadly 2021 bus stop shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly four years, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced they've arrested three suspects believed to be involved in a deadly bus stop shooting that happened on Nov. 18, 2021.

32-year-old Devante Reynolds, 26-year-old Alexander Hinton and 23-year-old Tajon Walker were booked into Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

The crime happened on Nov.18, 2021, when Las Vegas Metro officers responded to a report of a man who was shot at a bus stop near a casino in the 5000 block of South Boulder Highway.

The victim was sitting at a bus stop when two men approached and got into an argument with the victim.

During the argument, one of the suspects took out a gun and shot the victim.

The investigation was conducted with the help of the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or click here.