LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is investigating a deadly shooting in the east part of early Thursday morning.

Authorities say a man was shot during a fight near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

That man then ran to Sam's Town hotel-casino, where he told people he had been shot, according to police, but he collapsed.

The man was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No other immediate information was released by police.