Affordable summer fun options for the kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For kids, summer often means vacation and having fun. But unfortunately, inflation means many parents are cutting back on the summer fun.

But there are safe and affordable options available right here in the valley. 13 Action News Meteorologist Justin Bruce has some options as we continue a series we call the Missing Middle.

"I've been here since, I think, 11," says 16-year-old Cherish.

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

She's a bright young lady I had the pleasure of meeting at the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada. She says if it wasn't for this place, she'd be pretty miserable.

"What do you think your summer might look like if the Boys and Girls Club weren't here?" asks Justin. "Probably boring. I'd probably just be at home by myself watching TV," says Cherish.

With 13 Club locations, Cherish is just one of hundreds of valley kids and teens to benefit from a safe place to spend the summer and enjoy fun activities with their peers.

"It starts with safety, both physical and emotional safety. Then once they feel part of the group, then all other learning happens. That's really what we're looking for," says Vice President and CEO, Andy Bushell.

He says the summer activities at the Boys and Girls Club offer a little bit of everything for everyone; from sports and art, to academics and technology.

But rising inflation has many middle class families putting the brakes on summer plans for the kids. The Club knows, for the first time, some parents may be questioning their options.

"We try to stay very price conscious. Then for income eligible families, we also have financial assistance for them," says Bushell.

OTHER OPTIONS

There's also affordable options like the YMCA summer camp, which also offers financial help. Plus, day camp at recreation centers across the valley for Clark County, Las Vegas and Henderson.

As for Cherish, she says she's grateful for the time she gets at the Boys and Girls Club.

"It's a great place to make friends because I'm close to everyone here. We're like family here. So there's never a time where, especially for new people, there's never a time where you feel lonely. Because we're outgoing and we always come up to you and be like, welcome in," says Cherish.